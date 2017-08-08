Pres. Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Another Low

Latest poll findings show Pres. Trumps approval rating is continuing to drop. In the Quinnipiac poll just 33% of American voters approve of how President Donald Trump is performing as president. Sixty-one percent of respondents say they disapprove of the President’s performance, with 55% of people saying they strongly disapprove — the highest share of respondents yet.

Among Americans aged 18-34, 62% disapprove of Pres. Trump’s performance; that’s up from 58 percent in May

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings according to the latest Gallup Poll.

Approval rating Dates % Most recent weekly average 37 Jul 31-Aug 6, 2017 Term average to date 40 Jan 20, 2017-present High point, weekly average 45 Jan 20-29, 2017 Low point, weekly average 37 three times; last on Jul 31-Aug 6, 2017 High point, three-day average 46 twice; last on Jan 23-25, 2017 Low point, three-day average 35 Mar 26-28, 2017 GALLUP

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: