Pres. Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Another Low

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 hours ago
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Latest poll findings show Pres. Trumps approval rating is continuing to drop.  In the Quinnipiac poll just 33% of American voters approve of how President Donald Trump is performing as president. Sixty-one percent of respondents say they disapprove of the President’s performance, with 55% of people saying they strongly disapprove — the highest share of respondents yet.

Among Americans aged 18-34, 62% disapprove of Pres. Trump’s performance; that’s up from 58 percent in May

Donald Trump’s Presidential Job Approval Ratings according to the latest Gallup Poll.

 

Approval rating Dates
%
Most recent weekly average 37 Jul 31-Aug 6, 2017
Term average to date 40 Jan 20, 2017-present
High point, weekly average 45 Jan 20-29, 2017
Low point, weekly average 37 three times; last on Jul 31-Aug 6, 2017
High point, three-day average 46 twice; last on Jan 23-25, 2017
Low point, three-day average 35 Mar 26-28, 2017
GALLUP
