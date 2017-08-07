Dr. Bobby Jones Shares Why He Doesn’t Miss His Show On B.E.T. [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” its all about “Legends Week.”

Dr. Bobby Jones joined her to give advice to young gospel musicians and talk about what he’s been up to.

Jones help jump start gospel careers for Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and more.

When giving advice to young gospel artist he said, “Be strong, be disciplined and God will bless you. Know what you are doing, why you are doing it and who you are doing it for.”

When Erica talked to Jones about if he missed doing “Bobby Jones Gospel,” he immediately responded with “no.”

He wanted people to feel the spirit, but the structure of B.E.T. it wasn’t going to happen.

Now, you can catch him on Impact TV in his new show “Bobby Jones Presents.”

