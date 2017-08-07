Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Dr. Bobby Jones Shares Why He Doesn’t Miss His Show On B.E.T. [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


This week on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” its all about “Legends Week.”

Dr. Bobby Jones joined her to give advice to young gospel musicians and talk about what he’s been up to.

Jones help jump start gospel careers for Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and more.

When giving advice to young gospel artist he said, “Be strong, be disciplined and God will bless you. Know what you are doing, why you are doing it and who you are doing it for.”

When Erica talked to Jones about if he missed doing “Bobby Jones Gospel,” he immediately responded with “no.”

He wanted people to feel the spirit, but the structure of B.E.T. it wasn’t going to happen.

Now, you can catch him on Impact TV in his new show “Bobby Jones Presents.”

Catch “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Charles Butler On How Bobby Jones Gospel Served As A “Training Ground” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rep. Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Inspires Gospel, Club Remixes

RELATED: Erica Campbell Performs “A Little More Jesus” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

9 photos Launch gallery

12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

Continue reading 12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

12 Throwback Photos Of Gospel Artists

Remember way back when...

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 week ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17