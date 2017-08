Tamela Mann Confirms Dates For The Mann Family Tour [Exclusive Interview]

Tamela Mann stopped backstage at Praise In The Park to talk with Darlene McCoy about the filming of the newest season of The Mann’s television show as well as confirm dates for The Mann Family Tour, which will hit Miami in September. After the interview, check out her performance from Praise In The Park 2017.

