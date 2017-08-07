Get Up Erica
Dr. Kym Lee Shares Secrets On Permanent Makeup [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Dr. Kym Lee talks with Erica Campbell about how ladies are trying to achieve the perfect makeup job in minutes.

Lee revealed that micro-blading is becoming more of a thing for ladies that want to have beautiful eyebrows everyday.

Do you want a permanent lip color? There is a way now that people can have permanent red or any color they want, for a special price.

Lastly, the new wave of eyelashes is coming. Scientist find that women are taking leg hair and making them eyelashes.

Some believe that the leg hairs are strong and helps the eyelashes last longer.

While some didn’t agree with this method, she had so much more to share.

