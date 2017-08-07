Get Up Erica
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Speaks On Why Millennials Don’t Love Christian Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Erica Campbell recently talked with Grammy Award winner Da’ T.R.U.T.H. about Christian hip-hop music.

For a long time people felt like the beats and flows of Christian rap were bad, but over the past 7-10 years a lot has changed.

Da’ Truth talked about millennials and why this particular kind of music doesn’t usually agree with them.

He said, “Millennials don’t have an appetite for Christian music because they don’t have an appetite for Christianity.”

Some don’t have the pallet to have spiritual feelings, but he’s been trying to help them be more conscious of it and share the message.

While some have there guard up and feel like they’ve heard it before most aren’t giving it a chance.

Listen to more of this and don't forget to catch "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" 6 am ET.

