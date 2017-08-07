Jekalyn Carr Has A Message For Millennials About Faith Activation [EXCLUSIVE]

Jekalyn Carr might only be 20 years old, but she is taking the gospel world by storm.
She recently spoke to Erica during “Millennials Week” about her faith, career and love for God.
During the conversation she expressed how having a relationship with God is one of the best decisions and has helped with her confidence and ability to do what she’s done.
When Erica asks how she helps other millennials she spoke about “faith activation.”
She also spoke about them desiring a relationship and being aware of what God does for you.
Carr’s last piece of advice was, “Choose to win”, while fighting those battles.
