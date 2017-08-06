FBI: Explosive Detonated At Minnesota Mosque

The FBI was currently searching for suspects after a suburban Minneapolis mosque was bombed on Saturday during morning prayers. Thankfully, no one was injured, only a few rooms were damaged.

According to the Star Tribune, the blast was reported at 5:05 a.m. as about a dozen people gathered in a room nearby for morning prayers and jolted awake many residents of the neighborhood. When police arrived to the Bloomington, Minnesota Islamic center, they found smoke and fire damage to the building, said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.

The FBI quickly joined local police in the investigation along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. So far, the FBI has collected parts of the explosive and are analyzing video and cell-phone data from the scene. Yet, no suspects in the attack have been identified, nor have any motives.

‘There is too much anger out there.’ Bombing of a Minnesota mosque leaves Muslims concerned https://t.co/cwL2wmkDvF via @dailyjuezmz — taherakond (@taherakond7) August 6, 2017

The newspaper also noted that the center had occasionally received threats, but it has never been attacked prior. However, congregants of the mosque and members of the Muslim community believe that the bombing was definitely a hate crime.

Executive Director Mohamed Omar told KEYC News, “One of our congregation members came out immediately and he saw a truck fleeing from the parking lot, running at very high speed.”

Muslim-American Society Executive Director Asad Zaman added, “Hate is not ok. We need a better America. Targeting people because of their race, their ethnicity or their religion is absolutely UN-American.”

The Minnesota chapters of the Muslim American Society and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are each offering a $10,000 reward for any information which leads to an arrest and conviction for the crime, New York Magazine reported.

Not surprisingly, President Trump—who has pushed a travel ban on Muslim countries— and the White House have yet to acknowledge the bombing.

Social media users voice frustration at what they described as a double standard after Minnesota mosque bombing https://t.co/gC5oP2X7rP pic.twitter.com/60GMUJQtwf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 6, 2017

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

