List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Free Giveaway
|Event Date:
|08/05/2017
|Event Time:
|8 am – 2 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Word of Faith Christian Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|1609 Camden Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Free giveaway happening at Word of Faith Christian Community Church. Clothes, shoes, toys, and more will be given away. We invite you to come and take what you need for free!
|Event Contact:
|Tonya Bailey
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 667-4548
|Event Contact Email:
|tonyabailey2003@yahoo.com
|“FOR TOUR GLORY” TENT REVIVAL
|Event Date:
|08/04/2017 thru 08/06/2017
|Event Time:
|4pm to 7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rock Quarry Park
|Address Line 1:
|701 Stadium Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Shifting the Atmosphere Ministry tent revival designed to revigorate, renew and draw souls to Christ for the Glory of God. Speakers include: Rev. Jennifer Mclean-Russ, Rev. Sherry Sutton and Elder Sharon White. Casual attire.
|Event Contact:
|Jennifer Mclean-Russ
|Event Contact Number:
|919-638-4115
|Event Contact Email:
|Jenniferruss2@gmail.com
|Men In Training
|Event Date:
|08/05/2017
|Event Time:
|1:30 – 3:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rivers of Life Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|583 South Reilly Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Men In Training Mentorship Program…Raising a Community of Godly Men. A mentorship program that equips young men between the ages of 8-18 life skills to help them become productive, successful citizens at Home, School, Church, and in the Community.
|Event Contact:
|Kelvin Williamson
|Event Contact Number:
|910-723-8220
|
|Evangelism Explosion
|Event Date:
|August 5, 2017 to September September 30, 2017
|Event Time:
|10 am -12 noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Triangle Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|11100 Fellowship Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, N.C. 27617
|Event Description:
|Evangelism Explosions classes are for instructions and training believers how to effectively share the gospel.in obedience to the Great Commission that has given to ever born-again believer. Classes will begin Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10 am to 12 noon to September 16, 2017 with Saturday, September 23 & September 30, 201 for Community Outreach.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Gene Rentrope
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 819-6393
|Event Contact Email:
|GENERENT@A0L.COM
|2017 Holy Convocation
|Event Date:
|Aug. 2-6
|Event Time:
|7 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holy Convocation
|Address Line 1:
|1007 South John St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro NC 27530
|Event Description:
|Different Speaker Nightly and a Concert on Friday Night with Kefia Rollerson & Joshua Rogers
|Event Contact:
|tabernacle of prayer
|Event Contact Number:
|919-734-7128
|JPG Missionary Baptist Church Homecoming Service
|Event Date:
|August 6, 2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1691 Barber Mill Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|Annual Church Homecoming Service at Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. This year’s theme, “Home is where the heart is”. encourages all members, past & present to attend this special service. Come worship and have dinner after service in the fellowship hall. Reconnect with family and friends.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Vinson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 553-5056
|Event Contact Email:
|jpgsecretary@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://johnstonpineygrove.org/
|God’s Closet Raleigh Free Back To School Event
|Event Date:
|08/06/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am-2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Raleigh SDA Church/ARC
|Address Line 1:
|4805 Dillard Dr
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Description:
|God’s Closet Raleigh provide new and gently used closed to children clothes, shoes, and beddings ages 0-teens. You pay a $1 to enter the facility get bags and shop for free. We also take donations of gently used children clothes, shoes, and beddings. You can drop off those items in the blue bin on the campus of 4805 Dillard Dr. Raleigh, NC 27606
|Event Contact:
|919-946-3376
|Event Contact Number:
|Event Contact Email:
|raleigh@godscloset.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.godscloset.com
Manna MIme Conference 2K17Event Date: 08/05/2017Event Time: 7pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: cresset Christian AcademyAddress Line 1: 3707 Garrett RoadCity, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27707Event Description: The Desperate for Christ Ministries Team would like to cordially invite you to attend our first annual arts conference, “Manna Mime Conference 2K17”, which will be held August 4th and 5th in Durham, NC at Cresset Christian Academy. We would love for you and your Mime/Liturgical dance ministries to join us, as we seek to enhance the body of Christ through the arts, giving people freedom of expression with peculiar worship.
Over the course of this two day conference we will have powerful, creative, trans-formative, and bible based sessions sure to help grow everyone. We will learn various ministry pieces and have fun while doing so. We will present all conference pieces during our conference concert Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm which is free to the public. We desire to educate and empower all participants to live a Godly life, walk with integrity, and be faithful to God’s calling on their lives within their designated ministries. Manna Mime 2K17 is not for the exalting of personal platforms but designed for unified worship that we may see God’s people delivered, healed, and set free.Event Contact: Fredderick JonesEvent Contact Number: —Event Contact Email: iamfredjones@aol.comEvent Web Site: www.mannamime2k17.eventbrite.com
|IGNITE THE FIRE
|Event Date:
|08/05/2017
|Event Time:
|11am-4:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|THE HYATT HOUSE
|Address Line 1:
|10962 Chapel Hill Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Morrisville, NC 27560
|Event Description:
|Elite Generations is a non profit organization established in the local community whose community has no limits. We strive for excellence, working together as a team to not only educate, uplift, guide and support all generations but to establish a great and lasting legacy in our society by providing a safe, nurturing and mentoring program that will inspire our youths, women and men to flourish.
We are hosting our launch party and are looking forward to seeing you there. The launching is just the introduction of what is to come.
Saturday August 5, 2017 is a introduction to the organization as well as the founder and upcoming events! All of you are of importance and are the key to success. We will have an open floor panel for questioning and answers during the launching, followed by guest speakers covering topics such as building financial confidence, getting on track, resiliency and health and fitness. There will be refreshments, food, activities and so much more!
Don’t be shy…Come out and see what’s new and striving in the community!
|Event Contact:
|Chioma
|Event Contact Number:
|(925) 565-3054
|Event Contact Email:
|elitegeneration29@gmail.com