List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Free Giveaway Event Date: 08/05/2017 Event Time: 8 am – 2 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Word of Faith Christian Community Church Address Line 1: 1609 Camden Ave City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704 Event Description: Free giveaway happening at Word of Faith Christian Community Church. Clothes, shoes, toys, and more will be given away. We invite you to come and take what you need for free! Event Contact: Tonya Bailey Event Contact Number: (919) 667-4548 Event Contact Email: tonyabailey2003@yahoo.com

“FOR TOUR GLORY” TENT REVIVAL Event Date: 08/04/2017 thru 08/06/2017 Event Time: 4pm to 7pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Rock Quarry Park Address Line 1: 701 Stadium Drive City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704 Event Description: Shifting the Atmosphere Ministry tent revival designed to revigorate, renew and draw souls to Christ for the Glory of God. Speakers include: Rev. Jennifer Mclean-Russ, Rev. Sherry Sutton and Elder Sharon White. Casual attire. Event Contact: Jennifer Mclean-Russ Event Contact Number: 919-638-4115 Event Contact Email: Jenniferruss2@gmail.com : Men In Training Event Date: 08/05/2017 Event Time: 1:30 – 3:30 Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Rivers of Life Christian Church Address Line 1: 583 South Reilly Road City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28314 Event Description: Men In Training Mentorship Program…Raising a Community of Godly Men. A mentorship program that equips young men between the ages of 8-18 life skills to help them become productive, successful citizens at Home, School, Church, and in the Community. Event Contact: Kelvin Williamson Event Contact Number: 910-723-8220 Evangelism Explosion Event Date: August 5, 2017 to September September 30, 2017 Event Time: 10 am -12 noon Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Triangle Christian Center Address Line 1: 11100 Fellowship Drive City, State, Zip: Raleigh, N.C. 27617 Event Description: Evangelism Explosions classes are for instructions and training believers how to effectively share the gospel.in obedience to the Great Commission that has given to ever born-again believer. Classes will begin Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10 am to 12 noon to September 16, 2017 with Saturday, September 23 & September 30, 201 for Community Outreach. Event Contact: Pastor Gene Rentrope Event Contact Number: (919) 819-6393 Event Contact Email: GENERENT@A0L.COM

2017 Holy Convocation Event Date: Aug. 2-6 Event Time: 7 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holy Convocation Address Line 1: 1007 South John St. City, State, Zip: Goldsboro NC 27530 Event Description: Different Speaker Nightly and a Concert on Friday Night with Kefia Rollerson & Joshua Rogers Event Contact: tabernacle of prayer Event Contact Number: 919-734-7128

JPG Missionary Baptist Church Homecoming Service Event Date: August 6, 2017 Event Time: 10:00 am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1691 Barber Mill Rd. City, State, Zip: Clayton, NC 27520 Event Description: Annual Church Homecoming Service at Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church. This year’s theme, “Home is where the heart is”. encourages all members, past & present to attend this special service. Come worship and have dinner after service in the fellowship hall. Reconnect with family and friends. Event Contact: Sharon Vinson Event Contact Number: (919) 553-5056 Event Contact Email: jpgsecretary@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://johnstonpineygrove.org/

God’s Closet Raleigh Free Back To School Event Event Date: 08/06/2017 Event Time: 10:00 am-2:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Raleigh SDA Church/ARC Address Line 1: 4805 Dillard Dr City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27606 Event Description: God’s Closet Raleigh provide new and gently used closed to children clothes, shoes, and beddings ages 0-teens. You pay a $1 to enter the facility get bags and shop for free. We also take donations of gently used children clothes, shoes, and beddings. You can drop off those items in the blue bin on the campus of 4805 Dillard Dr. Raleigh, NC 27606 Event Contact: 919-946-3376 Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: raleigh@godscloset.com Event Web Site: http://www.godscloset.com

Manna MIme Conference 2K17Event Date: 08/05/2017Event Time: 7pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: cresset Christian AcademyAddress Line 1: 3707 Garrett RoadCity, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27707Event Description: The Desperate for Christ Ministries Team would like to cordially invite you to attend our first annual arts conference, “Manna Mime Conference 2K17”, which will be held August 4th and 5th in Durham, NC at Cresset Christian Academy. We would love for you and your Mime/Liturgical dance ministries to join us, as we seek to enhance the body of Christ through the arts, giving people freedom of expression with peculiar worship.

Over the course of this two day conference we will have powerful, creative, trans-formative, and bible based sessions sure to help grow everyone. We will learn various ministry pieces and have fun while doing so. We will present all conference pieces during our conference concert Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 7:00 pm which is free to the public. We desire to educate and empower all participants to live a Godly life, walk with integrity, and be faithful to God’s calling on their lives within their designated ministries. Manna Mime 2K17 is not for the exalting of personal platforms but designed for unified worship that we may see God’s people delivered, healed, and set free.Event Contact: Fredderick JonesEvent Contact Number: —Event Contact Email: iamfredjones@aol.comEvent Web Site: www.mannamime2k17.eventbrite.com

IGNITE THE FIRE Event Date: 08/05/2017 Event Time: 11am-4:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: THE HYATT HOUSE Address Line 1: 10962 Chapel Hill Rd City, State, Zip: Morrisville, NC 27560 Event Description: Elite Generations is a non profit organization established in the local community whose community has no limits. We strive for excellence, working together as a team to not only educate, uplift, guide and support all generations but to establish a great and lasting legacy in our society by providing a safe, nurturing and mentoring program that will inspire our youths, women and men to flourish. We are hosting our launch party and are looking forward to seeing you there. The launching is just the introduction of what is to come. Saturday August 5, 2017 is a introduction to the organization as well as the founder and upcoming events! All of you are of importance and are the key to success. We will have an open floor panel for questioning and answers during the launching, followed by guest speakers covering topics such as building financial confidence, getting on track, resiliency and health and fitness. There will be refreshments, food, activities and so much more! Don’t be shy…Come out and see what’s new and striving in the community! Event Contact: Chioma Event Contact Number: (925) 565-3054 Event Contact Email: elitegeneration29@gmail.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: