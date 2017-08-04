Entertainment News
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis With Django Pic

The NYC radio host was not here for the former Ravens player's Sunken Place comments about her Bae. 

Posted 15 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers v San Diego Chargers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty


Radio host Nessa Diab, the girlfriend of free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, is clear: Don’t ever come for my man.

On Wednesday she posted a message on Twitter directed to former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis that made reference to the 2012 movie Django Unchained. Remember Lewis recently said that the Black quarterback needs to be quiet about his social justice activism if he wants to get hired this season.

“The football field is our sanctuary,” Lewis said.

“If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.

Clearly Nessa wasn’t here for any of that noise and posted this pic comparing Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to characters played by Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio:

Lewis isn’t the only Black athlete to make questionable comments about why Kaepernick has yet to be picked up by any NFL team. A few weeks ago, Michael Vick stunned folks when he told Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself hosts that the reason why the former 49ers quarterback has been blackballed from the NFL is because his hair isn’t “clean cut” enough.

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

And like Nessa, Colin had the perfect clapback:

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

