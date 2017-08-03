Lifestyle
New York Man Breaks Into Woman’s House And Tries To Shower With Her

A New Jersey Woman was frightened when a man broke into her room and started undressing in her bathroom and doing her dishes.

Posted 22 hours ago
In bizarre news, a New York man is in custody after breaking into a woman’s home and trying to shower with her, according to NYDN.

According to the police report, authorities received a call early Wednesday from Sheena Diaz, who claimed a man walked into her bathroom while she was showering. She initially thought the figure was her sister, Mikah, but upon closer examination, she saw it was an unidentified man undressing himself in the bathroom.

Diaz says she ran from the bathroom and locked herself in the bedroom where her sister and one-year-old nephew were playing. Diaz then called the police.

“She was panicking. She was crying,” Mikah told NBC 4.

The suspect, identified as James King, of Queens, made his way to the kitchen and began washing dishes in the sink while authorities raced to the home.

When police arrived, King was arrested and charged with burglary and lewdness.

