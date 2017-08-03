Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In Several Cases

At press time, the number of cases where evidence was allegedly planted was well over 40.

Danielle Jennings

Posted 24 hours ago
In a revealing report by The New York Times, over 40 cases have been dismissed by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby after she reviewed bodycam video showing a police officer planting evidence in the backyard of a suspect as two of his fellow officers look on.

In addition, 27 cases were cleared for the prosecution to continue, and the remaining 55  await review. This is just the latest disturbing revelation to come out of the Baltimore Police Department in recent years, which caused residents and those charged with crimes they felt were unfairly prosecuted, asking for a thorough review of the department.

Unfortunately, dealing with a corrupt police department is nothing new, especially these days when the relationship between police officers and citizens is at an all-time low. “The credibility of those officers has now been directly called into question,” Mosby said at a news conference last week.

Reportedly another video held by Mosby’s office contains footage which “appears to depict multiple officers working together to manufacture evidence.” That case involves seven officers, but Mosby’s office has  only referred two of them to the Baltimore Police Department’s Internal Affairs Section.

