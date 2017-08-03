Sen. Cory Booker Wants To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide, And Yes – That Includes The Expunging Of Possession Convictions

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Sen. Cory Booker Wants To Legalize Marijuana Nationwide, And Yes – That Includes The Expunging Of Possession Convictions

Sen. Booker announced plans for a Marijuana Justice Act to fight for “restorative justice” nationwide.

Stephanie Long, Cassius

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

There’s a central California mom who wants to do away with the stigma—once and for all—that smoking marijuana while raising kids somehow makes you a bad parent. “Mommy needs a joint just as much as mommy needs a glass of wine,” Kaycee Bawdon told “TODAY” on Tuesday.

Her blog, “The Cannavist Mom,” serves as a platform for other mothers who share a similar sentiment.

I’ve heard from hundreds of moms who use marijuana,” she said. “They’re happy that I’m out there, putting it out there. There are so many moms that are still hiding because they’re ashamed. And you shouldn’t be ashamed.”

But here’s the problem: Bawdon is White, and if you know anything about how the justice system works, then you know Black folks don’t have this sort of liberty.

According to reports, though Black and White folks smoke close to an equal amount of weed, Black people are still 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for possession. In states like Washington and Colorado, where recreational marijuana use is legal, Black people are still twice as likely to be arrested for breaking state laws.

This has done serious damage to our communities,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ.) said in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday. “It’s done serious damage to American families. Finding ways to take communities that have been disproportionately impacted and helping them to heal, helping them to recover from what has been an unjust application of the law.”

On Tuesday, Booker announced plans for a Marijuana Justice Act as a means to fight for “restorative justice” nationwide.

Under the bill, Mary Jane—which HuffPost notes is currently listed as a Schedule 1 drug—would be removed from the list of controlled substances. It would also cut federal funding for states “where people of color and low-income individuals are disproportionately arrested or incarcerated” in an effort to push those states into changing their laws.

For decades, the failed War on Drugs has locked up millions of nonviolent drug offenders—especially for marijuana-related offenses—at an incredible cost of lost human potential, torn apart families and communities, and taxpayer dollars,” Booker stated on Facebook. “The effects of the drug war have had a disproportionately devastating impact on Americans of color and the poor.”

The Marijuana Justice Act would call for the records of all current “criminals” to be expunged of possession convictions. According to HuffPost, it would also create a $500 million Community Reinvestment Fund for impacted communities to aid in fostering job training, reentry services, expenses for the expungement of convictions, public libraries, community centers, youth programs and health education programs.

Descheduling marijuana and applying that change retroactively to people currently serving time for marijuana offenses is a necessary step in correcting this unjust system,” Booker said in a statement. “States have so far led the way in reforming our criminal justice system and it’s about time the federal government catches up and begins to assert leadership.”

Watch the Facebook Live video below.

SOURCE: TODAY, ACLU, The Washington Post, Scribd, The Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

White House Hints Feds Will Step Up Marijuana Law Enforcement

Roland Martin &amp; Cory Booker Discuss Whether Dems Can Lure White Working-Class Voters

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

9 photos Launch gallery

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Continue reading Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 5 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 7 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 week ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17