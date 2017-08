Erica Campbell Celebrates 1 Year Radio Show Anniversary With Free Concert In Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Get ready for some praise and worship in Brooklyn at Wingate Park!

Follow @GetUpErica

Come celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.

See performances from Tina Campbell, Papa San, Ricky Dillard, Brian Courtney Wilson, Anita Wilson and so many more.

She’s also has some special surprise guests coming to the stage.

Doors open at 6pm on Monday, August 7th and the show starts at 7pm.

Come praise the Lord in the park, we hope to see you there! Don’t forget to listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell Performs “A Little More Jesus” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” On “The Tom Joyner Morning Show!” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Listeners Shower Pure Good Vibes On Erica Campbell & GRIFF! [EXCLUSIVE]