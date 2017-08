Faith Walking: If We Suffer With Him, We Reign With Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell on “Faith Walking” shares some details behind the movie “The Passion Of The Christ.”

Some may not know that the actor, James Caviezel who played Christ went through a lot while filming.

She explained that he dealt with sickness, shoulders were disconnected a couple of times, but through it all he wanted to continue to film because Christ endured so much for us.

Erica mentioned that even though Caviezel suffered through so much he remained encouraged and Christ had his back.

The movie went on to be very successful and caused so many to turn to Christ.

There were so many rewards after going through so much

Remember if we suffer with him, we reign with him. Don’t forget to listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

