HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

News One
HIV-Positive Track Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Male Students

Carlos DeAngelo Bell faces more than 1,500 years in prison if convicted.

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 hours ago
A Maryland prosecutor announced a 119-count indictment on Monday against an HIV-positive former track coach accused of sexually assaulting male students, AOL.com reports.

Carlos DeAngelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland allegedly abused 24 boys. The allegations against the former instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School include 12 counts of child sex abuse, 44 counts of filming child pornography and three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV to another person. If convicted, a judge could sentence Bell to more than 1,500 years in prison.

According to Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony Covington, the abuses happened from May 2015 to June 2017. Investigators believe there could be more unreported victims of the man prosecutors described as a “predator” during the grand jury investigation.

“These charges are horrific and I share in the disgust and outrage that our community is feeling,” Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill wrote in a letter to parents, according to the Associated Press.

The police arrested Bell after a six-month investigation that began with a suspicious text message intercepted by a parent. Shortly after, school district officials removed Bell and law enforcement launched a probe.

SOURCE:  AOL.com, Associated Press

