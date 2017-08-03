National News
Secret Behind The Best Scrambled Eggs

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Eggs

Source: Thinkstock / Thinkstock

Master Chef Gordan Ramsay has just revealed recipe for the “best scrambled eggs.”  Ramsay says the secret is not to overcook the eggs.  If you do it like this you will end up with “nice, light, fluffy scrambled eggs.”

  1. 1. Crack 6 cold eggs into a deep sauce pan.

    2. Add 3 small pats of butter. (For smaller batches, use a 2-to-1 eggs-to-butter ratio.)

    3. Put the pan on high heat.

    4. Stir continuously with a rubber spatula—don’t whisk—making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan.

    5. After 30 seconds, take the pan off the heat. Keep stirring. After about 10 seconds, put back on the heat. Repeat for 3 minutes.

    6. In the last minute, season the eggs lightly. For extra creamy texture, stir in 1 tsp of crème fraîche.

    7. Plate and garnish with chopped chives.

    source: delish.com

