Secret Behind The Best Scrambled Eggs

1. Crack 6 cold eggs into a deep sauce pan.

2. Add 3 small pats of butter. (For smaller batches, use a 2-to-1 eggs-to-butter ratio.)

3. Put the pan on high heat.

4. Stir continuously with a rubber spatula—don’t whisk—making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan.

5. After 30 seconds, take the pan off the heat. Keep stirring. After about 10 seconds, put back on the heat. Repeat for 3 minutes.

6. In the last minute, season the eggs lightly. For extra creamy texture, stir in 1 tsp of crème fraîche.

7. Plate and garnish with chopped chives.

source: delish.com