Downtown Durham YMCA Closed Today Following Chemical Leak

A sodium hypochlorite leak was the cause of 43 people being taken to area hospitals yesterday from the Durham downtown YMCA yesterday. Forty children ages 6-12 and three adults were effected. Six children were in serious condition following the chemical leak that closed the Downtown Durham YMCA Tuesday, and authorities report that the center will remain closed today.

According to Jennifer Nelson, Associate Vice President of Communications for the YMCA of the Triangle, a lifeguard noticed a strong chemical odor near the indoor pool pump room Wednesday afternoon.The YMCA immediately contacted EMS, who contacted the Durham Fire Department, which declared a hazmat situation at about 2:45 p.m.

