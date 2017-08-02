Louisiana Assistant Police Chief Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

The Louisiana officer defended his racist post before feeling pressured to apologize.

The Light NC staff

Posted 4 hours ago
It’s impossible for White law enforcement officers to build trust in Black communities when they feel free to use the n-word in racially disparaging humor. Some officers just don’t get it.

Under pressure, the assistant chief of the Estherwood Police Department resigned after sharing a racist meme on Facebook, KADN-TV reports.

In the Louisiana officer’s meme, a mother holds the back of her baby daughter’s head under water in a bathtub. The sick punchline reads: “When your daughter’s first crush is little ni**er boy.”

Estherwood Police Chief Ernest Villejoin suspended his assistant, Wayne Welsh, saying that Welsh’s “statements don’t reflect Estherwood police,” the news outlet said.

Villejoin told KADN-TV that he and Welsh have been friends for years and was surprised by the post.

“When I found out about it, I couldn’t believe; I had to call him. I called him at work and asked him what the hell is going on,” the chief stated.

Welsh apologized and removed the offensive post—but only after defending it, KATC-TV reported.

He complained in a separate post about the “race card” and the “Facebook police.”

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he posted, according to KATC-TV.

He failed to understand that it’s not OK for a law enforcement officer, especially a high-ranking one, to indulge in racism while enforcing the law in the community they denigrate.

SOURCE:  KADN-TV, KATC-TV

