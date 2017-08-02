BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

m

mer!

and her husband of three yearsare definitely living it up this su

The American Idol winner and her love took a recent trip to St. Lucia and shared their pictures with fans on Instagram.

Date night:

Date A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Skin glistening in all red:

The Mystique in her eyes… A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

The couple that plays together, stays together:

Where are you taking me now Mr. Taylor?" A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Drunk in love:

I Do Love You ❤️ feeling fuzzy A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

The love of her life:

Mr. Taylor A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

The best view on Earth:

L🌹o v e A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

I see things so Differently A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

We love to see love! To many more anniversaries you two!

RELATED NEWS:

Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

#BlackLove: Newly Engaged Couple Mimics Barack And Michelle Obama In Photo Shoot

#BlackLove: Older Couple’s Engagement Photo Goes Viral