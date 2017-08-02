BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Fantasia and her husband of three years Kendall Taylor are definitely living it up this summer!
The American Idol winner and her love took a recent trip to St. Lucia and shared their pictures with fans on Instagram.
Date night:
Skin glistening in all red:
The couple that plays together, stays together:
Drunk in love:
The love of her life:
The best view on Earth:
We love to see love! To many more anniversaries you two!
11 photos Launch gallery
11 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016
1. The Obamas. Enough said.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. Tina and Richard Lawson continued to remind us that you can find love at any age.Source:PR 2 of 11
3. The Wades’ fashion sense reached another level this year.Source:PR 3 of 11
4. Teyana Taylor secretly married NBA star Iman Shumpert.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. Solange and husband Alan Ferguson worked together on the blackest album of the year, A Seat At The TableSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Kevin and Eniko Hart jumped the broom in August.Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. The Carters always win, no matter the occasion.7 of 11
8. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance supported each other on their respective red carpets all year.Source:PR 8 of 11
9. Magic Johnson and Cookie celebrated 25 years of marriage.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10. Ciara and Russell Wilson got married.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. We saw a lot more of Morris Chestnut’s wife, Pam.Source:PR 11 of 11
