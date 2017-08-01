Tanika Gray & Dr. Melinda Thrasher On How Diet Can Prevent Fibroids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
July is recognized as Fibroids Awareness Month in many states. Tanika Grey, founder of “The White Dress Project,” and Dr. Melinda Thrasher talk about the battle 80% of black women over 50 are fighting against Fibroids, despite the fact that it is not addressed enough in public health discourse. Tanika talks about her “White Dress Project,” which aims to jumpstart conversation in order to for women to understand that they are not alone.

Fibroids found in black women, for some reason, occur at an earlier age and often lead to more drastic measures of treatment. Tanika and Melinda talk about how low vitamin levels and fibroids are correlated, and vegetables you can eat in order to get the vital ingredient needed to fight and help prevent fibroids. Plus Tanika talks about getting a second opinion, no matter how much you trust your regular doctor, when it comes to fibroids, and especially when advised to get intense procedures like hysterectomies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

