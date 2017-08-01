Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Well Done, Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF reveals that a couple of his friends were recently robbed. They had just moved into their new home; the stuff wasn’t even unpacked from the boxes! But nevertheless, people managed to break in and steal stuff from them!

While GRIFF won’t straight up wish them ill, he did pray that the guys who did it have to get through “a long week.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive prayer from GRIFF on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

