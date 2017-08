Listeners Shower Pure Good Vibes On Erica Campbell & GRIFF! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

One morning, two “Get Up! Calls” that Erica Campbell and GRIFF were received were like nothing but pure sunshine. First, a lady called in asking to kept in prayer, sensing that God has something amazing for her on the horizon. She oozes nothing but but gratitude and love.

Then, a man GRIFF knows as “Tractor Trailer Charles,” called up to testify about how God has showed him that he is headed in a new direction. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

