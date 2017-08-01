MAC National Lipstick Day Giveaway Was A Debacle

MAC Cosmetics fans felt bamboozled after that highly publicized National Lipstick Day giveaway went awry.

Beauty buffs across the nation set their alarm clocks for an early wakeup on July 29 as word got out that MAC was going to be giving away free full-size lipsticks to consumers, no purchase necessary. Customers would have their pick of shades while supplies lasted. All customers had to do was show up and get their lipstick.

This sound like a once-in-a-lifetime promotion. What could have possibly gone wrong? Everything, according to customer accounts on social media.

There were insanely long lines.

You had 30 lipsticks mac?!?! Are you serious?! You just pisses off a ton of people! #mac #macfreelipstick pic.twitter.com/PUniRfg0Se — Duchess of Gossip (@DuchessGossip) July 29, 2017

The demand was so high that some shops even surprised customers by unexpectedly opening early.

Then, supplies varied greatly from store to store, and some were far more prepared than others. As a result, MAC lovers were simply out of luck. Revelist reports that some MAC counters had as few as 30 lipsticks to give away, while others had as many as 500. Supposedly there was even one counter that only had 11 lipsticks to give away!

Went to @MACcosmetics stores & both out of free lipsticks which happened to be out 30 minutes before I got there. Really! #maclipstick #scam — Arnecia Nicole W. (@RoseateHeart) July 30, 2017

Operation #MACfreelipstick was a fail. Waited for 45m and they ran out… apparently only had 50 & two entrances so 25 on each got it 😢 — Katie Moreno (@KatieMoreno910) July 29, 2017

Worst of all, many MAC fans showing up to the counter with Ruby Woo dreams, soon found out that they were only being offered an oddly colored reality. Some were left with the impression that MAC was simply trying to off-load stock that was not selling.

I hope everyone waiting in line for their free #Mac on #NationalLipstickDay doesn't get their hopes up. They had maybe 2 wearable shades.😒 — Ashley Garza (@VenusDoomed) July 29, 2017

These are the colors they are giving away tomorrow. I think I'll stay in bed. #NationalLipstickDay #MAC pic.twitter.com/XHNfD1GXUA — AA (@annjellyyy) July 28, 2017

Overall, the giveaway seemed like great deal for the girls that got there early to have their pick of the prime shades from the defunct collection. It wasn’t so great for everyone else.

Hopefully, MAC will learn from this debacle, if it chooses to run this promotion next year.

