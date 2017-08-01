Get Up Erica
Brelyn & Tim Bowman Jr. On Why Worship Doesn’t Have To Be Any Specific Style [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Brelyn Tim Bowman Jr. chatted about being millennials in ministry with Erica Campbell & GRIFF. Brelyn talks about the millennials out there that are believers, who might be worshipping on their own terms, from Facebook live or other platforms. She explains why it’s still important even with such advancements, to gather together and serve in church.

Tim talks about getting flack for his attire during worship, because “people think that worship is a specific style.” But, as he explains, worship can come in any number of different styles as long as its genuine for God. He also talks about the enemy setting up people to discourage you along the way. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

