Erica & Tina Campbell: Forgiveness Has Nothing To Do With The Other Person [EXCLUSIVE]

Tina Campbell was hanging out in the “Get Up!” studio with Erica Campbell & GRIFF, when a woman called up to get a little extra help with forgiveness. She was focused on the person she needs to forgive, and how that person is behaving in the world as if they never wronged anybody.

Tina & Erica break down why, when it comes to forgiving somebody, what they’re doing has nothing to do with your ability to forgive. Instead of focusing on them, your focus should be on God. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

