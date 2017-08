OJ’s Kids Buying Property In Florida

Fred Goldman is wondering where OJ’s kids are getting the money to purchase property in Florida.

OJ’s kids that he has with Nicole Simpson are Justin (28) and Sydney(31) and they both live in Florida and work in real estate. According to the NY Post they have just purchased a handful of apartments in the St. Petersburg area and Fred Goldman is wondering how they are doing it. Goldman won a $33.5 million judgment from O.J. following the civil trial for the families of Goldman and Simpson and believes that some of that money could belong to him.

The homes and apartments are in low-income areas and total about $500,000. All but two appear to have been bought with cash.

