Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder

Misty has become the newest muse for Estee Lauder's brand.

The Light NC staff

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Misty Copeland's Debut Performance In Broadway's 'On The Town'

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty


Misty Copeland has twirled and leapt her way into a new deal with Estee Lauder.

The Estee Lauder brand has always evoked an image of femininity, elegance, and grace. So, it’s no surprise that the prima ballerina has signed on for a new promotional deal with the iconic beauty brand.

Misty announced her new role repping the Estee Lauder in a video that she posted to Twitter.


So far, it looks like she’ll be focusing her talents to promote the fragrnce Modern Muse.



She completed the announcement by writing a touching letter to her younger self, reminding herself that she is beautiful even if she doesn’t fit the mold. Misty encourages her younger self, explaining that she was born to be exceptional and to stand out.

“There will be many times when you’ll feel like you don’t belong, times when you will be the only black person in the room or in your own dance company (for ten years, actually). You’ll be confronted with self-doubt and you won’t want to stand out,” she wrote in an open, published by Glamour magazine. “You’ll feel the insecurity of the invisible poor kid, one of six being raised by a single mom, you once were. But the circumstances you were born into and the environment you grew up in are not your fault, and it doesn’t mean you can’t come out of it and create your own destiny.”

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackGirlMagic: Watch Misty Copeland Surprise Young Ballerinas On TV

Misty Copeland Photography Book Captures The Strength And Grace Of Black Womanhood

CONGRATS! Misty Copeland Weds Longtime Boyfriend In Elegant Wedding

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Misty Copeland Becomes New Face Of Estee Lauder

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 week ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 4 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17