Erica Campbell “Well Done” [NEW MUSIC]

Erica Campbell

Posted 3 hours ago
Erica Campbell has released another awesome song for believers, specifically those who are living their lives to get to Heaven and hear God say “Well Done.”

“Well Done” was written by Erica with some contributions from her daughter Krista, and her hit-making husband Warryn Campbell produced the track. We hope this song blesses you, and you can listen to it in the player above, or download your very own copy right here!

RELATED: Erica Campbell Explains The Meaning Behind The Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reflects On The Assignment God Gave Her With New Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About How It Is To Work With Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]


 

