Olympic Winner Simone Manuel Pulls Swimming Upset

Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel has added another gold medal to her collection on Friday with a stunning upset.

The Olympic 100m Freestyle co-gold medalist shocked the world by beating world-record holder Sarah Sjöströmin the event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Manuel had never medaled before in this event but also set a new American record on Friday, touching the wall in 52.27 seconds.

