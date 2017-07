Authorities Report That 2 Teens Drowned In Cape Fear River

According to authorities around 6:45 p.m. four boys near the bridge on Highway 217 were swimming across the river to get to a rope swing. Two of the boys stopped at the midway point and went under water.

The boys friends started screaming when they noticed the boys did not come back up to the surface. The screams got the attention of someone on land who called 911 to get help. The rescue crews got to the scene after 7 p.m. and located the bodies around 8:30 p.m.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: