Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach

According officials Saturday Midway Fire Rescue responded to a call that two children were bit by a shark off Pioneer Loop in DeBordieu. It was reported that a 12-year-old girl was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a bite to her thigh. It is believe that she was bit by a three foot shark. The young lady is in stable condition while the other child is ok and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

SOURCE: wral.com

