Erica Campbell Explains The Meaning Behind The Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has sung many songs, but she wanted to tell people why her new single “Well Done” means so much to her. The song is cool and although some may not enjoy she is not always trying to please people. She explains that the message behind the song is all Jesus.

Erica mentioned “Well Done” are the words she wants to hear Jesus say to her when she gets to heaven. She is always looking to please God and with this song she is hoping she gets his approval. Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6-10am ET.

