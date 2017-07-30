Tina Campbell: “The Spirit Of Offense Is A Tactic & Strategy Of Satan” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Tina Campbell‘s new song “Too Hard Not Too,” premiered on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” there were many tearful eyes and touched hearts. Erica declared that Tina had started a “forgiveness movement,” by writing a song that so truthfully deals with forgiveness that it transports people to various crucial moments in their lives.

Follow @GetUpErica

Tina speaks about the spirit of offense, which is that convincing pull that wants you to resist forgiveness when you are in the throes of pain. And on the flip side, Tina says, “the world is actually a lot more forgiving if you would just say I’m sorry.” Plus, GRIFF speaks about the weight that comes off of you after you forgive somebody, saying “that’s the too-hard-not-too part” Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful discussion in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Tina Campbell Discusses Forgiveness As A Key God Gives Us To Unlock Heaven [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Surprises Tina With The Song That Inspired “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]