Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tina Campbell: “The Spirit Of Offense Is A Tactic & Strategy Of Satan” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


After Tina Campbell‘s new song “Too Hard Not Too,” premiered on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” there were many tearful eyes and touched hearts. Erica declared that Tina had started a “forgiveness movement,” by writing a song that so truthfully deals with forgiveness that it transports people to various crucial moments in their lives.

Tina speaks about the spirit of offense, which is that convincing pull that wants you to resist forgiveness when you are in the throes of pain. And on the flip side, Tina says, “the world is actually a lot more forgiving if you would just say I’m sorry.” Plus, GRIFF speaks about the weight that comes off of you after you forgive somebody, saying “that’s the too-hard-not-too part” Click on the audio player to hear more of this powerful discussion in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Tina Campbell Discusses Forgiveness As A Key God Gives Us To Unlock Heaven [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Surprises Tina With The Song That Inspired “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 12 hours ago
07.30.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 6 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 week ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 4 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17