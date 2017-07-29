Two Spelman Students Killed In Car Accidents Less Than A Week Apart

Spelman College students and faculty are in mourning.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, officials from the prestigious HBCU confirmed on Friday that two students—Erica Lanier and Princess Yates—were killed in separate car crashes this past week.
“Both of the young ladies who passed away were active members of the Spelman community in vibrant and diverse ways,” a post on the Spelman Alumnae page stated.
“Please continue to pray for our Spelman sisters, their friends and their families at this difficult time.”
AJC reported that Lanier was killed on Wednesday in a suspected DUI crash involving Spelman grad Alexis Sims. Police reports allege that Sims was driving her 2009 Honda Civic downtown when she lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole and a fence. Lanier, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.
Lanier was a senior, an education studies major and a member of Morehouse College’s dance team Mahogany-N-Motion.
Sims, who was rushed to the hospital to get treated for non-life threatening injuries, was later charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to maintain lane charges.
Larnier’s cousin told WSB-TV that Sims and Larnier were best friends and that family is not upset with her over their loved-one’s death.
Fellow student Princess Yates died in a car wreck on July 21 in Monrovia, Liberia in Africa. The 19-year-old was there to celebrate her grandmother’s 90th birthday.
AJC wrote that the details of the crash have yet to be released to the media.
“Her charisma, willingness to help and passion for this council made her a key element in our rebranding and our continued success. We love and miss her. We ask you to pray for her family during this time.”
Yates was an environmental science and dual degree engineering major that was slated to graduate in 2019.
In a statement, the college’s president Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D sent her condolences to the students’ families.
RELATED NEWS:
#BlackGirlMagic: This 19-Year-Old Spelman Student Is Running For City Council
More Black Women Are Killed In U.S. Than Any Other Race, Says CDC
#SayHerName: Armed Woman Killed By Seattle Police Suffered From Mental Health Issues, Says Family