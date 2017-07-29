Love Talking: Don’t Enter Love Without Advice & Information [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the part of a wedding where the married couple is advised not to enter love lightly. Erica reads a scripture from the bible that warns, “desire without knowledge is not good.”
Advice is important, especially for love & relationships. Before you enter love, it is important to know what God’s real design for love and relationship is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
18. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 18 of 18
