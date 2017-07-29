Love Talking: Don’t Enter Love Without Advice & Information [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the part of a wedding where the married couple is advised not to enter love lightly. Erica reads a scripture from the bible that warns, “desire without knowledge is not good.”

Advice is important, especially for love & relationships. Before you enter love, it is important to know what God’s real design for love and relationship is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

