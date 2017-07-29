Erica Campbell Talks About How It Is To Work With Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Warren Campbell is not only Erica’s husband, but is also the producer for her new single “Well Done.” While Warren is one of her biggest cheerleaders he always wants to see her do the best job she can and isn’t scared to tell her what he thinks.

She admitted he doesn’t let her get away with anything and believes they work well together because they share a mutual respect for each other. Erica was also excited to give her 12-year-old daughter Krista writing credit on the song because she wrote a piece of it. Don’t forget to check out her new single “Well Done” and “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6-10am ET.

