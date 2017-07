Erica Campbell Surprises Tina With The Song That Inspired “Too Hard Not To” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell came through to the “Get Up!” studio in celebration of the release of her new song, “Too Hard Not To.” The song, which very honestly deals with both the complexities and the necessity of forgiveness. The touching song could make anybody crumble as it takes the listener on a journey toward healing, and letting go of pain.

Follow @GetUpErica

Just before Erica Campbell premiered the song on her she surprised her sister by playing a little bit of the song that got Tina through a lot, and in turn inspired her to write “Too Hard Not To.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this touching exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina Campbell Shares A Joyful New “Get Up!” Song From Her Heart! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC + LYRIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell Sing Together On Their Flight To Israel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]