‘Reclaiming My Time’: Rep. Maxine Waters Grills Steve Mnuchin [VIDEO]

refused to lettalk his way around giving a direct answer to her questions this week.

Flattery will get you absolutely nowhere with Maxine.

The California representative had a tense exchange on Thursday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing over Donald Trump’s finances.

Video of Maxine shows her asking the treasury secretary why neither she nor her democratic colleagues had gotten a reply to a letter they sent to Mnuchin on May 23.

Instead of giving her a succinct answer, he began offering some kind words to Maxine.

“Thank you for your compliments about how great I am, but I don’t want to waste my time on me,” she said before asking her question again.

Mniuchin then asked why she continued to interrupt him and repeatedly take the floor back.

“What he failed to tell you was [that] when you’re on my time, I can reclaim it,” she answered before asking her initial question again. “Please will you respond to the question of why I did not get a response–me and my colleagues–to the May 23rd letter?”

Mnuchin then claimed that his office had responded. That’s when Waters jumped in again to clarify for the audience that the only thing she had received from his office was a voicemail.



