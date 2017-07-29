Surprise: Reince Priebus Pushed Out Of White House

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was pushed out office Friday following a rocky tenure, and replaced by John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security and retired four-star Marine general, The New York Times reports.

In typical fashion, Donald Trump tweeted the news about 5 p.m., and sent another thanking Priebus for his service, saying, “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” Priebus held the job about six months.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The news caps off a week of infighting and political turmoil at the White House, including Priebus being called a “paranoid schizophrenic” by the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who vowed to force his resignation, The Times notes.

We have a feeling Priebus’ departure won’t end the White House dysfunction.

