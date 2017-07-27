Zacardi Cortez On Bringing God To Loved Ones Who Don’t Go To Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Christian R&B singer Zacardi Cortez chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song with James Fortune, “God Held Me Together.” He talks about recording it twice, for two different albums, and why he & James Fortune decided to do it a second time as a single. He talks about the balance of being rooted in the church and gospel, but also being a “regular guy,” and how that affects his music. He also explains why he prefers quartet to contemporary gospel.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Zacardi talks about his first role in a film, and how it lead to a bigger role in another one! He also talks about visiting home, and trying to influence his cousins and other loved ones to go to church and get to know God. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Make It To Church [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Healthy Ever After: How Can The Church Aid Us In Maintaining Our Health? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jermaine Dolly On Aiming To Put The Church Back In A Positive Light [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]