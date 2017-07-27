Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Like To Be Hot [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he hates being hot! Because of that, summertime can be difficult season for him, during which air conditioner is his best friend. He says he doesn’t understand those folks who lie out in the sun instead of putting up an umbrella to hide under, like he does.

He thanks God for air conditioner to protect him from the hot weather. Check out more of his funny prayer in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

