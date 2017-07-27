Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Can You Stand To Be Enlarged? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell wants to talk about building. She cites an often quoted scripture about a request for God to “enlarge my territory.” She says it’s easy to dismiss this scripture as asking for more. But Erica challenges us to think about what it means to build more; it requires demolition and reconstruction.

In other words, when you ask for more, it means you’re going to have to go through something to get to it. You are going to lose some of the things that are keeping you from the gains. Because of this, it is important to ask God to prepare you to be able to handle more. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Calm, Be Easy – A Lesson In Self-Control [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Make The Right Choices [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Tap Into Your Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

44 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 7 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17