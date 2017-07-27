Faith Walking: Can You Stand To Be Enlarged? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell wants to talk about building. She cites an often quoted scripture about a request for God to “enlarge my territory.” She says it’s easy to dismiss this scripture as asking for more. But Erica challenges us to think about what it means to build more; it requires demolition and reconstruction.

In other words, when you ask for more, it means you’re going to have to go through something to get to it. You are going to lose some of the things that are keeping you from the gains. Because of this, it is important to ask God to prepare you to be able to handle more. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

