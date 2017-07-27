Ericaism: I’m Fully Persuaded, Fully Convinced [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why she’s “always positive.” What that means, she says, is that she is fully persuaded, fully convinced, that God will do what he said he will do. She talks about how, for Mary Mary, the fame came before the fortune, and sometimes their bank accounts didn’t look like what their fame might suggest. But, she said, the performances and the work never stopped coming.

Erica recalls a time when she didn’t have money for anything. But God came through in the form of some friends who showed up to her place with groceries. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

