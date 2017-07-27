Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: I’m Fully Persuaded, Fully Convinced [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why she’s “always positive.” What that means, she says, is that she is fully persuaded, fully convinced, that God will do what he said he will do. She talks about how, for Mary Mary, the fame came before the fortune, and sometimes their bank accounts didn’t look like what their fame might suggest. But, she said, the performances and the work never stopped coming.

Erica recalls a time when she didn’t have money for anything. But God came through in the form of some friends who showed up to her place with groceries. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: You Are Enough – A Lesson In Confidence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: You Don’t Give In To Stereotypes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ericaism: Don’t Live A Lie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 7 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17