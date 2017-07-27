Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

One Dead, Several Injured After Ride At Ohio State Fair Malfunctioned

Several riders appear to tumble-down as a result after a portion of the ride broke off while it was suspended in the air.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ferris Wheel Against Sky

Source: Somrat Kantrasiri / EyeEm / Getty


One person is dead, while seven others were injured after a ride at the Ohio State Fair broke, hurling several people through the air. Two of the injured riders are in critical condition.

A viral video shows where a portion of the Fire Ball ride broke off in mid-air around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Several riders appear to tumble-down as a result after a portion of the ride broke off while it was suspended in the air.

Survivors were rushed to two local hospitals. Witnesses described the appalling scene which wrecked havoc on the yearly family event held in Columbus, Ohio.

“Everybody was running. I got ran over trying to get out of the way,” witness Kaylie Bellomy told CNN affiliate WCMH. “I just don’t think I’ll ever ride a ride ever again.”

Ohio governor John Kasich made the decision to shutter all fair rides and ordered an investigation.

Each year, the fair attracts several thousand visitors. Las year alone, the fair saw 920,000 attendees, organizers told the outlet. Several activities are expected to resume Thursday after new inspections on the rides take place.

SOURCE: CNN, WCMH

DON’T MISS:

Justin Bieber Reportedly Cancelled His Tour To Rededicate His Life To Christ

Trump Bans Transgender Americans From The Military While He Sits In The House They Protect

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading One Dead, Several Injured After Ride At Ohio State Fair Malfunctioned

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 7 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17