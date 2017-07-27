Crazy, Hateful Shopper Tells Somali Women: ‘We’re Gonna Kill All Of Ya!’

“We’re going to kill every one of you fucking Muslims”: This woman threatened 3 Somali women during an altercation in a Walmart parking lot. A post shared by BuzzFeed News (@buzzfeednews) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A Fargo, North Dakota woman’s racist rant against a group of Somali-American women was captured on video and has led to yet another half-assed apology from a racist insisting she isn’t actually racist.

“We’re going to kill all of ya,” Amber Elizabeth Hensley said to the group of women as 21-year-old Sarah Hassan recorded the altercation. “We’re going to kill every single one of you f*ckin Muslims.”

The altercation began over an argument about the women’s parking job in a WalMart parking lot. Sarah and Laleyla Hassan and Rowda Soyan said the woman approached their car and they began arguing.

Hensley is heard telling the women to “go back to their country.” When they later accused Hensley of being racist, she said: “I’m an American, you’re not.”

She is also accused of pointing at a Donald Trump sticker on her car and telling the women that he would deport them, as well as saying that “all Muslims were going to hell.”

According to TwinCities.com, Hensley lost her job at a local accounting firm as a result of the argument.

KVRR reports that she has since taken to Facebook to offer an apology, and accuse the women of saying anti-Christian statements:

“I would first like to apologize for the horrible things that I said to the two ladies at Walmart. It was not a Christian-like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry. I just wish the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b—-, to that I informed her that I was a Christian and asked her if she knew who Jesus was, she said F— JESUS and I lost it! But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit..”

Despite her comments, the three Somali women say they forgive her and wish her no ill will.

“Of course, everybody makes mistakes, you know,” Sarah Hassan is quoted as saying to TwinCities. “If she said ‘sorry,’ of course, we’re going to accept her. And maybe she had a bad day. We don’t want to increase the problem. People are following her now and saying mean stuff to her, too. Whatever happens, she’s a human being in the end.”

