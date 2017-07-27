Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby So Badly She’ll “Drink The Juice”

During her press rounds, Tiffany Haddish joked about working with Bill Cosby, despite his pending sexual assault case.

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Actress Tiffany Haddish has been cracking everyone up during her press rounds for her hit film, “Girls Trip.”

But one of her jabs went a little too far. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the publication asked Haddish who her comedic heroes were in the industry. Her response ruffled a lot of feathers:

“Bill Cosby – I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn.”

After pausing for laughter, she continued saying “But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

The joke referenced the multiple sexual allegations against Bill Cosby for allegedly drugging and sleeping with women.

Haddish also named other Black comedic figures in her response including Richard Pryor, Lenny Bruce, Carol Burnett and Regina Hall, but the damage was done.

Twitter caught word of the joke and reacted accordingly:

Hopefully this joke gone wrong won’t stop her career momentum.


RELATED LINKS

Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Groupon Swamp Adventure With Will &amp; Jada Smith

‘Girls Trip’ Breaks Record With Impressive $30.4 Million Opening Weekend

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Too Far? Tiffany Haddish Wants To Work With Bill Cosby So Badly She’ll “Drink The Juice”

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 7 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17