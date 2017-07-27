New Policy Requires Minneapolis Police To Turn On Body Cameras

Acting police chief Medaria Arradondo announced the new policy Wednesday after an officer fatally shot Justine Damond while responding to her 911 call.

Minneapolis’ acting police chief, Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that Minneapolis police officers will be required to turn on body-worn cameras when responding to any call, completing any “self-initiated activity” or during any public interactions starting Saturday, The Huffington Post reports:

The policy change comes after Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond, 40, earlier this month. Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault and approached the squad car when it arrived near her home. Noor shot across his partner, striking Damond in the abdomen. Neither officer had his body camera turned on.

“What good is a camera if it is not being used when it may be needed the most?” Arradondo [who became the city’s acting police chief after former chief Janee Harteau was forced to resign following Damond’s shooting] said. “We want our body cameras to accurately depict an event no matter what the circumstances are for the sake of the officers, for the sake of our community.”

The Minneapolis Police Department adopted body cameras last year. Supervisors received training over the last month to properly audit officers’ use of cameras, The New York Times reportsMinneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges tweeted that the new policy is “a step in the right direction.”

SOURCE: The Huffington PostThe New York Times

