The Walls Group On Why Writing “My Life” Was Different Than Other Songs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“The Walls Group,”chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF along with Eric Dawkins ,the producer behind their incredible new song “My Life.” They opened up about the process of working with Eric Dawkins and how he brought out the authentic best from everyone in the room. They talk about how people responded it when they first performed it life.
Eric talks about why it wasn’t difficult to craft a song that suits all four of the voices that make up “The Walls Group,” and making sure everyone has a chance to shine on the song. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Celeb Pics of the Week 4/24-4/30: The Walls Group Pays Tribute to Prince, Kim Fields & Erica Campbell Slay Selfies & More
1. Paying homage to the UncleHomie, Prince, with the help of our boy @gdesignme doing his good work in purple. Rest easy sir, your gift was 2nd to NONE. The dopest hands down!!! #RipPrince #4everfans #PurpleRain #teamAmazing
2. I so love this pic of my sister @AlexisFieldsPix and I BTS at @DancingABC!!! #DWTS #TeamKimsha
3. It’s #relationshipwednesday family! Shout out your boo, your good thang, your other half and if you’re single just shout out JESUS! 877-345-7747 or comment below #Flatout #wmjshow #radiorockstar #skeephi
4. Life❤️
5.
6.
7. Always great working in the music ministry with the First Lady of @bay_lens, @mrsm_brooks1. This was after she’s shouted at both 7am & 9am services…😅
