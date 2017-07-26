The Walls Group On Why Writing “My Life” Was Different Than Other Songs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“The Walls Group,”chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF along with Eric Dawkins ,the producer behind their incredible new song “My Life.” They opened up about the process of working with Eric Dawkins and how he brought out the authentic best from everyone in the room. They talk about how people responded it when they first performed it life.

Eric talks about why it wasn’t difficult to craft a song that suits all four of the voices that make up “The Walls Group,” and making sure everyone has a chance to shine on the song. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

