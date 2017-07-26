Angela Robinson On Why It’s A Joy To Work With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Award-winning actress Angela Robinson plays Veronica Harrington on Tyler Perry‘s “The Haves And The Have Nots” and has a ton of iconic roles from the screen and the stage under her belt. She chats with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about portraying who fans look at as “the ice queen.” She talks about meeting fans who meet her and have a problem with her in real life because of how complicated her character is.

Angela also talks about what it is like to work with Tyler Perry on set all day, and how her faith has played a role in her life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

