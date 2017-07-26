Ericaism: You Are Enough – A Lesson In Confidence [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about a time when she was really insecure. She always used to watch other gospel singers and wish that she had what they had. But one day, she says, after getting offstage, she felt tired of feeling that way, and received a message that told her to recognize that God has equipped her with everything she needs to be who she is.

In short, Erica realized the she is enough. And without that confidence, she says, we sabotage ourselves by doubting who we are what God has given us! Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

